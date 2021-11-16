Destined to be A Multi-National Brand With The Perfect Recipe for Success
The Woman Owned Pizza Powerhouse Brand Makes her Stimulating Debut While Slicing The Competition and announces its Public Placement MemorandumSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perfect Pizza Brand successfully launched by Latashia Robinson in 2018 has grown to multiple locations and announces its Public Placement Memorandum. Perfect Pizza is a Woman Owned Pizza Brand that has already proven success in its launch with several locations located in and out of the United States. Latashia Robinson puts a delicious twist on the Perfect Pizza Recipe. With a desired Pizza style coveted around the world Latashia Robinson’s appealing approach to Pizza delicately displays her passion for creating the perfect formula for pizza lovers.
The once owner of a National Pizza Chain, Latashia Robinson stepped away to create her own brand with her own uniqueness and she doesn’t disappoint. As the first African American Woman to loom a Pizza Brand, Perfect Pizza focuses on Quality, Customer Service, Dining Trends, Distribution, and creating a loyal fan base. As the country regains momentum through the pandemic crisis, the Perfect Pizza business is soaring to prodigious heights at the onset of launching its PPM for strategic growth.
Aside from opening many Brick-and-Mortar locations, Perfect Pizza is currently preparing to distribute the Perfect Pizza Brand to national Grocery food chains frozen food section, in addition to manufacturing a Perfect Pizza Kitchen Appliance, and a Perfect Pizza Vending Machine that provides Hot pizza distribution 24/7. Perfect to efficiently increase Perfect Pizza revenue streams. Perfect Pizza Vending Machines will sell pizza in an instant, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day that accepts all payment types.
In Addition, the Perfect Pizza Brand is creating a whole new nostalgic feel to customers with a new brand campaign that captures the concept of “Customer Loyalty.” The campaign puts a contemporary twist on celebrating all the things people love and associate with a great promotion FREE, FREE, FREE!
To help launch the Perfect Pizza campaign, Perfect Pizza teamed up with new spokesperson, NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk for a TV spot featuring the NFL athlete. In a modern twist, Perfect Pizza is offering FREE Pizza for a Year to 10 participants which will include an autographed Jersey and an Autograph shadowbox encased Football as well as a limited-edition Marshall Faulk Pizza box.
About the Company: Latashia Robinson has been nominated for The Who’s who of San Diego award. Robinson’s Perfect Pizza was awarded the best pizza restaurant in San Diego by Black San Diego with more than 34,000 members. Robinson was awarded best franchisor by TLC daycare LLC in 2019 for providing a program to allow disadvantage youth to come once a month to learn how to prepare a healthy choice alternative and to develop job readiness skills. Robinson participates in the Alpha Project for the homeless in San Diego, where she helps feeds 400 homeless people per month. Robinson is a certified manager with Serve safe and also took it a step further and is certified with covid-19 training and reopening resources.
For More information email info@perfectpizza.us http://www.perfectpizza.us
