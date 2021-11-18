Sepion Technologies Closes Oversubscribed $16M Series A to Commercialize Safe, Manufacturable Lithium-Metal Batteries
Sepion Technologies to Expand Job Openings After Oversubscribed Series AEMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sepion Technologies announced the closing of an oversubscribed $16M Series A, led by Fine Structure Ventures. The company raised funds to accelerate commercialization of lithium-metal batteries for long-range and low-cost electric vehicles.
“Sepion brings a differentiated approach to replacing graphite anodes with lithium metal by combining the latest in nanoscience, polymer chemistry, and cell engineering to safely unlock disruptive performance and economic benefits over incumbent lithium-ion batteries,” said Pete Frischmann, co-founder and CEO of Sepion Technologies. “Our core innovations—centered on soft membrane materials and liquid electrolytes—are designed for manufacturing, enabling incumbent lithium-ion cell manufacturers to repurpose existing infrastructure to deliver a step change in battery performance with minimal switching costs. The Sepion team is on a mission to power humankind sustainably with breakthrough battery products.”
Fine Structure Ventures, who led the round, is a Boston, MA based disruptive science-focused venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. New investors participating in the round include 11.2 Capital, SV Pacific Ventures, Gaingels, Impact Science Ventures, Dolby Family Ventures, ITIC, ACVC Partners, Solvay Ventures, Alumni Ventures, VoLo Earth Ventures, Motus Ventures, and Calm Ventures. Creative Ventures led Sepion’s seed round and continued their support into the Series A.
“Batteries are an essential enabling technology for decarbonization. To date, we have been constrained by the safety and performance limitations of lithium-ion chemistries,” said Shyam Kamadolli, Managing Director at Fine Structure Ventures. “To electrify cars and aviation by 2030, we need to increase the safety and energy density of batteries. Sepion's patented technology enables next generation battery chemistries, uniquely empowering existing cell manufacturers to address the significant future market for longer range, lighter, cheaper, and safer batteries.”
"We're thrilled to continue our support of Sepion. Sepion's technology and expertise in fundamental materials science is an enabler for the cost-effective manufacturing of lithium-metal batteries with liquid electrolytes." stated Alex Luce, General Partner at Creative Ventures.
With the new capital, Sepion will scale up polymer synthesis, roll-to-roll membrane coating, and battery cell fabrication and testing capabilities to drive maturation of their product and fulfill outstanding sample requests from Tier 1 cell and electric vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, Sepion will advance its long-standing collaboration with 24M Technologies, combining lithium metal anodes with 24M’s SemiSolidTM cathode technology, supported by the US Department of Energy’s ARPA-E SCALEUP program. 24M recently announced plans for Gigafactories in the US, Europe, and Asia based on its SemiSolidTM platform technology.
New roles at Sepion will open soon in the Bay Area. The company intends to open a variety of roles, including senior leadership, business development, cell engineers, process engineers, product engineers, electrolyte scientists, synthetic chemists, process chemists, grant managers, project managers, research associates, lab technicians, and administrative support. Job seekers are encouraged to visit the career page at Sepion and register their interest.
“The electrify-everything revolution is upon us,” added Pete. “I am thrilled to enter the next phase of Sepion’s journey working with an amazing team to commercialize high-impact battery products that catalyze the transition to sustainable transportation.”
About Sepion: Headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Sepion was founded on research conducted at the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and spun out with the support of the prestigious Cyclotron Road energy technology incubator, now part of the Activate organization. Sepion’s roots extend to the US Department of Energy’s innovation hub, the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR), and their growth has been augmented by awards from ARPA-E, Advanced Manufacturing Office, California Energy Commission, and New Energy Nexus.
