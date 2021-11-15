Financial Expert Steven J. Landzberg Joins ScaleHouse as an Advisor
Seasoned professional will provide financial, investment and executive management expertise for the growth consultancy’s global client base
ScaleHouse, a growth strategy consultancy providing a range of management consulting services for marketing technology and services companies, today announced that Steven Landzberg has joined its team as an advisor. In this role, Landzberg will bring additional expertise to ScaleHouse clients on matters relating to corporate finance, financial strategy and financial planning.
— Kristin Luck, Founder, ScaleHouse
Kristin Luck, founder of ScaleHouse, said, “At ScaleHouse, we’re committed to maximizing our clients' growth potential. Steve brings a vast amount of experience working at leading financial services companies, with engagements across a variety of industries. His extensive in-market knowledge will strengthen our service offerings. We’re so pleased that he has joined the team.”
Landzberg brings more than 25 years of investment management, financial advisory and executive management experience to ScaleHouse. In addition to this role, he serves as founder and managing partner of RockShelter Capital (RSC) a financial consulting services, hedge fund advisory and private investment firm. Previous roles in the finance space include CFO, Principal, and other executive positions at companies such as Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Lazard and Advent Capital Management. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School where he graduated with honors and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, where he also graduated with honors.
As an advisor at ScaleHouse, Landzberg will apply his expertise in corporate finance, financial management, business and financial plan development, fund management, operational optimization and more.
ScaleHouse provides a comprehensive range of consulting, advisory and investment banking services to support companies in the marketing tech and marketing services vertical, from early stage through exit. For more information on ScaleHouse, visit: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/
