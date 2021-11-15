BROTHER SEEKS OUT THE HELP OF THE PUBLIC TO FIND MISSING PERSON, DUDEE, GUITARIST OF THE BAND CHEMICAL DIARY

John Douglas Strickland

Dudee, guitarist for the band Chemical Diary, featured in the October & November 2021 issues of Music Connection Magazine disappeared in Hollywood, CA Nov 13th.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A missing persons report was taken at the Hollywood Police Station on November 13, 2021 at 9 am, inc# 2111130000 0790, after Roland Numbers realized that his brother, Dudee was nowhere to be found at around 6 am., and after having last seen Dudee at about 4 am in the Chemical Diary camper trailer in Hollywood, California.Dudee's real name is John Douglas Strickland, and Roland Numbers' real name is Ronald Dean Strickland.In September of 2021, Chemical Diary was working on their original music in Hollywood, getting their newest songs recorded at Sunset Sound Recorders , and for those recordings received a not so positive critique in the November 2021 issue of Music Connection Magazine , which gave a score of 7.4 to Chemical Diary. In response to the not overly impressive critique of Chemical Diary, the song titled "Fuck That Magazine" was penned by Chemical Diary.While rehearsing their new song on November 13th, in Hollywood, in the Chemical Diary camper trailer, for a November 17th Songnet Showcase live performance event in Pasadena, CA, the brothers argued about music, and that was around 4 o'clock in the afternoon, and after things cooled down, and they rested later that night, Dean last saw his brother Doug in their camper trailer at around 4 o'clock the next morning.Dean Strickland aka Roland Numbers wishes to ask for the public to help in finding his brother, John Douglas Strickland aka Dudee, because Dean is Doug's caregiver, and Doug needs his medications.Anyone who sees Doug please call Dean at (830) 328-2376 or the Los Angeles Police - Hollywood Station at (877) 275-5273.

Love Is All We Need - Chemical Diary - Sunset Sound Mix - 9-1-2021