KonnectMD Business Solutions Offer Organizations Access To Telehealth With No copays & Zero Cost Prescription.

It makes me feel good to offer employers access to telehealth provider with ZERO copays & the Top 37 most prescribed meds through telehealth for FREE, for less than the price of a gym membership!”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 157 million Americans get their health care coverage through their employers. And those costs have been going up — a lot. Hospitals, for example, charge those with private insurance 2 1/2 times what Medicare pays.Those costs are a burden on many employers, and a number of big and small businesses have been trying a lot of things in the hopes of containing costs.
— Corey Lockett, President of Sales @KonnectMD Business Solutions, LLC
KonnectMD Business Solutions have created a magical solution to a complicated problem! Simply put, they give employers access to high-quality healthcare to help increase satisfaction, improve health outcomes and lower overall healthcare cost. For years, employers have been tasked with connecting the right employers with the right benefits packages and KonnectMD has emerged to be a completely contained, easy-to-implement, competitive telehealth & RX solution for employers.
In a world of exponentially increasing healthcare costs, having a way to provide the best value without sacrificing quality across the care delivery spectrum is important. KonnectMD Business Solutions believes offering their unique benefits builds employee retention and organizational health.
But what exactly are these benefits?
Telehealth Access & Prescriptions.. but with a twist- No copays & no insurance necessary!
Maybe you're thinking like me.. "No Copays?" I immediately thought this was a game changer! I spoke with Corey Lockett, KonnectMD's President of Sales: Lockett said, "It makes me feel good to offer employers access to a, best in class, telehealth provider like MeMD with ZERO copays. We also give employers access to the Top 37 most prescribed meds through telehealth for FREE. We've packaged both benefits for less than the price of a gym membership! It makes me feel like we're doing the world some good."
KonnectMD Business Solutions just recently partnered with MeMD to provide quality telehealth care for their clients. Lockett said, "We felt MeMD gives us the best chance to help connect every employee to remarkable and streamlined top notch care, while still giving the employer the best bottom line." When asked about MeMD being recently acquired by Walmart.. Lockett said, "It was icing on the cake! That definitely added major creditability and confirmed that they're building something great and we're honored to be apart of it!"
If you're an employer and you're looking for way to add value to your organization, be sure to contact KonnectMD Business Solutions and request a demo of their services. They guarantee to provide comprehensive and customizable telehealth & RX solutions both you and your members will love.
