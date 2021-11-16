Center for Pet Safety Issues Ball Toy Warning Due to Numerous Dog Deaths Reported
Center for Pet Safety
In the events reported, the pet owner found it impossible to dislodge the ball from the dog’s throat. The ball completely blocks the dog’s airway and the dog died within minutes from suffocation.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today issued a formal warning to pet owners about ball toys that have attributed to numerous pet deaths reported to the organization. Recently, there have been twelve incidents reported where dogs choked to death, or nearly died because of ball toys.
— Lindsey A. Wolko
Center for Pet Safety sampled and examined multiple ball toys available from both online and local big box retail outlets. The balls of concern have smooth textures and heavier weights than an average tennis ball. The report can be found on Center for Pet Safety’s website.
The size and heavy weight of the ball, along with the smooth surface texture combined with the velocity of the ball and the lubrication of the dog’s saliva increases the risk of the ball lodging in the back of the dog’s throat during active play. The incidents reported indicate large dogs are involved and a near 100% fatality rate. This does not mean that small and medium dogs are not at risk, as smaller ball toys of similar materials and texture are also of serious concern.
“In the events reported, the pet owner found it impossible to dislodge the ball from the dog’s throat” said Lindsey Wolko, Founder of Center for Pet Safety. “The ball completely blocks the dog’s airway and the dog died within minutes from suffocation. There was not time to get the dog to the veterinarian.“
Center for Pet Safety also advises pet owners to rethink the use of launcher accessory products that are sometimes used with ball toys. Launchers increase the velocity of the ball during play and therefore increase the risk of the ball lodging in the dog’s airway.
Pet owners are advised to remove these toys from use. Continued use of these types of ball toys exposes your pet to the risk of similar incidents.
Pet owners that have experienced the injury or death of their pet potentially caused by a pet product are encouraged to contact Center for Pet Safety and file a report.
About the Center for Pet Safety®
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.
Lindsey Wolko
Center for Pet Safety
+1 8003243659
info@centerforpetsafety.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter