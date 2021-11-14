Supply Chain Analytics Market Market Study Report Based on Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supply chain analytics market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding data security and privacy are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global supply chain analytics market to a certain extent. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Supply Chain Analytics industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties. Factors such as robust presence of international supply chain analytics solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhance decision-making capabilities. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies and growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs are some key factors driving global supply chain analytics market growth. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Supply Chain Analytics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Supply Chain Analytics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Supply Chain Analytics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Competitive Outlook:



The global Supply Chain Analytics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Supply Chain Analytics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Supply Chain Analytics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Supply Chain Analytics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

