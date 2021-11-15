Key Sponsor KMS Technology Steps Up to Fund Three New Website Build Events for 48in48

Atlanta-based software developer, 48in48 supporter since 2018, pledges significant contribution to the nonprofit.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 48in48, a nonprofit organization specializing in mobilizing marketing and technology volunteers to serve nonprofits worldwide, has announced that KMS Technology has signed on as a program sponsor. Through financial contributions and skill-based volunteerism, KMS will facilitate three upcoming 48in48 signature events.

Each taking place over a weekend, 48in48 events enlist the help of hundreds of live and virtual volunteers working to create websites for 48 nonprofits over 48 hours. Annual highlights include Women Build and Global Virtual events.

Based in Atlanta, KMS Technology is a leading provider of offshore software development, testing services, and consulting. KMS has been a key supporter of the Atlanta 48in48 events since 2018, volunteering a dedicated testing team and project teams that build sites for nonprofits at each event.

“When we founded KMS Technology, we wanted to be a platform to give back to the community. We know that when we truly care about the causes we support, our whole team will too,” says Jeff Scott, VP of Software Services, KMS Technology. “In the last six years, 48in48 has generated more than $23 million in value to nonprofits through skills-based volunteerism. We’re thrilled to take this step in helping them continue that impact into 2022 and beyond.”

“We are so excited that KMS will be sponsoring our next three build events,” said Sima Parekh, Executive Director of 48in48. “The KMS team has made a tremendous contribution to our efforts over the last few years, including our most recent Global Event in October. It was then that they stepped up with a significant financial donation to fund three additional events, and we were elated.”

About 48in48

48in48 is a 501c3 organization with a mission to mobilize marketing and technology volunteers to serve nonprofits worldwide. 48in48 signature events empower nonprofit organizations with the tools they need to be more successful in achieving their mission by building 48 nonprofit websites in 48 hours. Visit 48in48.org to get involved.

About KMS Technology

KMS Technology is a leading provider of offshore software development, testing services, and consulting. Based out of Atlanta, GA with offices in California and Vietnam, KMS accelerates the delivery of innovative software solutions through a customer-centric approach. KMS

KMS engineers bring organizations faster speed to market so they can stay focused on growing their core business. KMS also builds and successfully launches its own software companies through their internal incubator, UpStar Labs. Most notable companies include QASymphony, Kobiton, and Katalon.

