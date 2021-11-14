Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Forecast, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in the techniques of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation, substantial prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation with favorable reimbursement scenarios

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study on the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The market intelligence reports on Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

A practicable and comparatively safe option in patients with mitral regurgitation is established called percutaneous transcatheter mitral valve replacement. In terms of safety and effectiveness this technique is proving to be beneficial for those patients with potential risk of mitral value disease. The demand for this technique is enhancing the growth prospects of the global transcatheter mitral valve implantation over the forecast period. However, cases of failed surgeries, costly target surgeries, and rigorous government rules and regulations are likely to hinder the industry growth in forecast period.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market:

Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies

Further Key Highlights

To develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation, in March 2019, MitraClip's suggestions to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This can be administered in patients with structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure)

As mechanical values last long up to approximately 25 years post implant/surgery, mechanical valves segment is anticipated to dominate the industry with a market share of almost, 58.3%

Mitral Valve Stenosis dominates the market in terms of market share of approximately 44.1% in 2019. However, Mitral Valve Regurgitation segment in the applications outlook registered highest growth rate of approximately 14.1% owing to rise in conditions of mitral regurgitation and due to expansion of potential techniques for successful surgeries

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Key Features of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing drug discovery

4.2.2.2. Growing technological advancements

4.2.2.3. Favorable reimbursement scenario

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of instrumentation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.1.1. Mechanical Valves

5.1.2. Bio prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

