Teleradiology Services Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The scarcity of radiologists and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology services are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extensive survey on the Teleradiology Services market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology in order to provide early disease diagnosis. Besides, the application of modern-day technologies such as the adoption of cloud-based technologies, blockch ain, and cryptocurrencies will lead to better efficiency and cost-effective solutions. Increasing Investments for the development of advanced solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

To avail Sample Copy of report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/115

Further key findings

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 54.6% in 2019 due to the growing adoption of teleradiology services by the hospitals & Clinics. Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of radiologists, which have led to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures in order to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare software to increase data transparency and improve patient outcomes.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare structure.

To request for discount copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/115

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Teleradiology Services market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Philips Healthcare, Teleradiology Solutions, USRAD Holdings, Inc., Everlight Radiology, MEDNAX, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, RAMSOFT, Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions PVT. LTD. and CARESTREAM HEALTH, Inc., among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Teleradiology Services Market added by Emergen demonstrates that the global Teleradiology Services market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Teleradiology Services market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Proceed To Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/115

Emergen Research has segmented the global Teleradiology Services Market on the basis of Imaging Technique, End-Users, Products and Services, and region:

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology services

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Teleradiology Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Teleradiology Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Rise in adoption of cloud-based technologies

4.2.2.4. Shortages of Radiologists in certain regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled Professionals

4.2.3.3. Data security concerns

4.2.3.4. Stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Teleradiology Services Market By Imaging Technique Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Imaging Techniques Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

5.1.2. Computed tomography (CT)

5.1.3. X-Rays

5.1.4. Ultrasound

5.1.5. Mammography

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

Customization link@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/115

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Companion Diagnostics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market

Precision Medicine Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-medicine-market

Operating Room Integration Systems@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-integration-systems-market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.