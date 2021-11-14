Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027
The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report titled Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.
The most fundamental step in sequencing technology is nucleic acid isolation and purification. Increasing the use of next-generation sequencing procedures, as well as the plummeting genomic sequencing cost, is driving the growth of the market. The persistence of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification systems development for high sample processing has simplified RNA and DNA isolation significantly, thereby creating lucrative market growth channels. Such systems will minimize labor and time costs, improve worker health, laboratory performance, reproducibility, and results in quality.
The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.
Some Key Highlights
By product, instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. The significance of nucleic acid isolation and purification varies from research activities to applications comprising food development. Nucleic acid isolation and purification permits the diagnosis of patients suffering from genetic mutations.
By type, DNA held the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market share in 2019. DNA extraction is of immense importance to research genetic reasons for disease and for drugs and diagnostics development. Besides, it is vital for performing forensic science and the detection of viruses and bacteria.
By the method, the magnetic-bead method is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 in nucleic acid isolation and purification market. In contrast with other approaches, this method has become extremely popular with researchers because it utilizes high capabilities in the development of paramagnetic particles for isolating nucleic acids that provide a higher yield and purity.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-users, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Kits & Reagents
Instruments
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
RNA
DNA
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Column-Based
Magnetic Bead-Based
Reagent-Based
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Precision Medicine
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid technological advances Strengthen business growth
4.2.2.2. Wide-ranging Nucleic Acid Analysis applications in diagnostics Improve the demand
4.2.2.3. Rise in Biotechnology and Medical research and development funding
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Low Penetration in the Emerging Markets
4.2.3.2. Increasing Cost of Automated Instruments
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Kits & Reagents
5.1.2. Instruments
Continued…!
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will e`nsure you get the report best suited for your needs.
