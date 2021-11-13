Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 0123 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Mark Russell                                               

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation.

The operator was identified as Mark Russell. While speaking with Russell indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Russell

being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Russell was also found to be in possession of a felony

amount of a depressant, narcotic, or stimulant. Russell was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed

for the above charges. Russell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/2/21 at 0830 hours and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/21 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

