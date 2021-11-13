Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs and Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/13/21 0123 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Mark Russell
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation.
The operator was identified as Mark Russell. While speaking with Russell indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Russell
being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Russell was also found to be in possession of a felony
amount of a depressant, narcotic, or stimulant. Russell was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident where he was processed
for the above charges. Russell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/2/21 at 0830 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/21 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861