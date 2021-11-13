Submit Release
Traffic shifts back to Hanapepe River Bridge Monday, Nov. 15

Posted on Nov 12, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents that all traffic on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) will be shifted from the Temporary Hanapepe Bridge to the new Hanapepe River Bridge around 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, Nov. 15.

The Hanapepe River Bridge Replacement Project was a partnership with the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Central Federal Lands Division. Construction began in October 2018 and involved replacement of the 83-year-old bridge originally built in 1938. Total project cost for the replacement was $40 million, 80-percent of which was provided by federal funding and 20-percent through state highway funds.

The temporary bridge will be removed. Work to remove the temporary bridge is slated to begin next week and go through the end of January 2022. Lane closures or intermittent traffic control may be needed for the temporary bridge removal. Lane closure notices are posted every Friday at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

A blessing will be held following completion of a display at Hanapepe Park sharing the history of the bridge. HDOT appreciates the patience of the Hanapepe Town and west Kauai communities as we worked to preserve the connectivity of Kaumualii Highway.

