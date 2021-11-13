Nightly full closures of the H-1 Freeway onramps from HNL Airport scheduled for deck repairs

Main, News Posted on Nov 12, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full nightly closures of the H1 West/Waianae onramp and the H1 East/Waikiki/Honolulu onramp from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), on Friday night, Nov. 12, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, for concrete deck repairs.

On Friday nights and Saturday nights the ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. During the weekdays, on Monday nights through Friday mornings, the ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

While the closure is in place, motorists will be detoured to Nimitz Highway as an alternate route. There will be no access to the H-1 Freeway onramps from Aolele Street, Ala Onaona (lei stands), and the Arrival and Departure levels from HNL Airport.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and to drive with caution through the area. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

