DC Streetcar Service Delay on Saturday, November 13, 2021 Due to Rock and Roll Half Marathon

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) DC Streetcar will delay service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 until 3:00 pm for the Rock ’n’ Roll half marathon. DC Streetcar plans to begin service when the roads are clear and it is safe to operate. The half marathon course includes H Street NE from 4th to 13th Streets.

