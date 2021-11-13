R3 Medical Training Now Offering $100 Off on Ultrasound Guided MSK Injection Course for January 13th 2022

Top Thread Lift Training Course

R3 Medical Training is offering $100 off its upcoming Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Injection Training Course. The course is scheduled January 13th in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITE STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training is now offering $100 off for its upcoming Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Injection Training Course. The course is scheduled for January 13th in Las Vegas and includes extensive hands-on experience with real patients. Normally the course is $995, but for a limited time, it's only $895.

R3's ultrasound injection trainers have a combined 35 years of experience teaching, and attendees get to experience the "See One, Do One, Have One" style of learning. Each attendee is able to receive an exosome-rich fluid procedure included with the registration fee.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "There's really nothing like hands on training for providers to learn necessary skills that will stick with them and be immediately useful in practice."

As an experiential learning atmosphere, most of the day is spent participating in diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound on knees, hips, shoulders and elbows too. R3 has a Heroes Program where military veterans come in for free procedures. That way veterans get free injections while the attendees get to learn in the presence of real patients, who are also the nation's heroes.

The course occurs the day before the Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course, so a lot of attendees come for both courses. The stem cell course teaches attendees all about regenerative biologics, marketing, FDA regulations and supplements too.

To sign up for the MSK ultrasound injection course, visit https://mskultrasoundtraining.com/ or call (888) 998-6343. And to find out more about the stem cell training course, visit https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org.