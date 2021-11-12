More about Gov. Kemp: Celadon to Open North American Headquarters, State-of-the-Art Recycling, Advanced Manufacturing Operations in Savannah

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced Celadon Development Corporation “Celadon” will invest more than $155 million in opening a North American headquarters and a state-of-the-art recycling and advanced manufacturing facility in Chatham County, creating 117 jobs in the Savannah area. This represents Phase 1 of Celadon’s major investment project in Georgia.

“As the top state for business, supporting innovation and removing unnecessary hurdles that prevent companies from solving problems remains a key priority of my administration,” said Governor Kemp. “Celadon choosing Georgia for their North American headquarters, along with a state-of-the-art recycling and advanced manufacturing facility, highlights our state's ability to recruit companies on the cutting edge of their respective industries. Partnering with our robust economic development efforts at the state and local levels – Savannah, the Port, and our coastal region are magnets for jobs and investment!"

In addition to establishing a North American headquarters and a recycled brown pulp manufacturing facility, Celadon will open a second production line of its recycling and manufacturing operations during Phase 2 of its expansion to Georgia. Additionally, the company has opened a dry processing plant for clean old corrugated cardboard (OCC), and plans to establish a logistics operation in Chatham County to facilitate its logistical needs.

“The State of Georgia, the Georgia Ports Authority, and the Savannah Economic Development Authority have made our project possible,” said Tim Zosel, CEO of Celadon Development Corporation. “The teams are incredibly proactive and we could not have developed this project without their support.”

Celadon companies process old corrugated cardboard and waste paper into clean commodity products for export. The Celadon Development Corporation plant in Savannah will produce 450,000 tons of product per year from each operation line. When fully built, it is expected that the plant will produce 900,000 tons of product per year. Once both phases of Celadon’s project are complete along with its dry processing plant, the company expects to export approximately 87,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) through the Port of Savannah annually.

“Today’s announcement that manufacturer Celadon will be locating in the Savannah region with a new state-of-the-art facility and their North American headquarters that will create substantial investment and job opportunities in the Savannah region is great news,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “They have a great plan and tremendous potential to grow and we look forward to Celadon being a part of our community.”

Celadon opened its 65,000-square-foot dry processing manufacturing facility at 48 Artley Road in Savannah this month. The company is hiring for truck drivers as well for positions in manufacturing, production, and administrative services.

“At the Georgia Ports Authority, we are proud to support domestic production and jobs for Georgians,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “We’re happy to welcome Celadon to the Peach State and to the community of exporters who rely on the Port of Savannah.”

Director Ashley Varnum represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“This is another great example of the private sector innovating to tackle the problems of today, which in turn, is creating the jobs of the tomorrow. While utilizing our port assets and unmatched logistics network, Celadon’s state-of-the-art recycling and advanced manufacturing facility will create a closed loop recycling process that will prevent hundreds of thousands of tons of corrugated cardboard waste from entering landfills,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am excited that Celadon chose to invest in Savannah, and I’m confident the company will continue to thrive and create green jobs of the future right here in Georgia.”

About Celadon

Celadon is a joint venture partnership of Kamine Development Corporation Sustainable Infrastructure ("KDC") and Nicollet Industries (“Nicollet”) formed to deploy large-scale recycled brown pulp infrastructure across North America to create a closed-loop, waste-free industry segment while leveraging its significant experience in the development, financing, construction and operation of industrial projects.