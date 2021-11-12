Submit Release
Oregon Lox Company Recalls Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox Because of Possible Health Risk

Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, Oregon is issuing a voluntary recall of various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, specific lot number 22821, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes. The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington through distributors.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/oregon-lox-company-recalls-wild-cold-smoked-keta-salmon-lox-because-possible-health-risk?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

