Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,450 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 — “Dr. Esteban has a deep understanding of USDA’s commitment to protect the health of the public by providing food safety. Having held several leadership roles in USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), he has a proven, and extensive, track record on this key issue.

Dr. Esteban started his tenure at USDA FSIS in 2001 and held the roles of Laboratory Director for the Western Laboratory, Scientific Advisor for Laboratory Services and Research Coordination, and Executive Associate for Laboratory Services. In 2018, he was appointed Chief Scientist of the Food Safety and Inspection Service. In his role, Dr. Esteban provides scientific advice to support Agency policies including the disciplines of microbiology, chemistry, and pathology. Prior to joining USDA, Dr. Esteban worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer, Staff Epidemiologist, and Assistant Director of the Food Safety Office.

He currently serves as the Chair for the Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee on Food Hygiene, the committee where international food hygiene standards are defined for international trade. He is also currently vice president of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP).

Trained as a veterinarian in Mexico, Dr. Esteban supplemented his training with an MBA, a master’s degree in Preventive Veterinary Medicine, and a PhD in Epidemiology from University of California, Davis.

As we continue to push forward our commitment to create a safe, sustainable, competitive U.S. food and fiber system, Dr. Esteban’s leadership will be invaluable to our team.”

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.