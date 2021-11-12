Media Contact: Jesse Dougherty, 515-229-9136 communications@iwd.iowa.gov

November 12, 2021

Home Base Iowa Businesses Applauded by U.S. Department of Labor for Efforts to Hire Veterans

DES MOINES, IOWA – Gov. Kim Reynolds congratulates four Iowa businesses on being selected to receive 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards honoring their commitment to successfully recruiting, hiring, and training Veterans.

The U.S. Department of Labor presented the medallions during a virtual ceremony earlier this week. Three Home Base Iowa businesses – Shinn Kellogg, of Albia; Circle Computer Resources, of Cedar Rapids; and Global Security Services, of Davenport – received platinum-medallions. The fourth company, Comer’s Car-Go, of Lewis, received a gold-level award.

“I commend these Iowa businesses for going the extra mile to support our American heroes that have faithfully served our country,” Governor Reynolds said. “Veterans have tremendous talents and skills to benefit employers and their country. It’s gratifying to see that Iowa companies are putting those skills to work inside their businesses, and we remain wholly committed to making our state the best place for Veterans to find their next careers when they return home.”

As the only federal-level employment award for commitment to Veteran hiring, retention, and professional development, the medallions were awarded to four Iowa companies who were honored along with 845 other U.S. businesses from 49 states and the District of Columbia. Shinn Kellogg, Circle Computer Resources, and Global Security Services all are part of Home Base Iowa, a one-of-a-kind program that connects Veterans and transitioning service members to more than 2,300 businesses, 29 college and university partners and 117 Home Base Iowa communities statewide. To become a member of the Home Base Iowa program, a business must have its own employees; however, businesses such as Comer’s Car-Go that work exclusively with independent contractors are eligible for recognition of their efforts to hire and train Veterans. Currently, Home Base Iowa is engaged in every county across the state to expand on its existing footprint with a focus on new HBI communities, initiatives, and incentives directly targeted at increased Veteran employment.

Jathan Chicoine, Program Manager for Home Base Iowa, said the Vets Medallion recognition sends a great message to Veterans across the country that Iowa is a welcoming employer.

“This is just another example of the extraordinary efforts Iowa companies take every day to make connections with Veterans in search of new careers,” Chicoine said. “Iowans understand the enormous benefits you get in terms of skills and leadership that you get when you hire a Veteran. We must continue to put support behind the local businesses that are leading this charge.”

Founded in 2014, Home Base Iowa (HBI) provides key services to help connect Veterans and their families with education and resources that can assist transition to a new community. The Home Base Iowa website includes a “Find a Veteran” feature that allows business and community partners to log in anytime and search Veteran profiles. Partners are alerted when a Veteran resume is published with matching location and industry criteria. These features allow for connection and outreach by providing a user-friendly platform to find and attract Veterans with the skills they need. For more information, visit www.HomeBaseIowa.gov.

