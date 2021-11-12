Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,450 in the last 365 days.

NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 17 and 18

Raleigh

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet in person Wednesday and Thursday, November 17 and 18, 2021 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC. Limited public seating will be available and face coverings are required. The public is also invited to join the meeting by phone or online.

Remote Access to Meeting (available November 12, 2021)

Wednesday November 17, 2021, 9 a.m. Committee Meetings

(Please note: The Air Quality and Water Quality Committees will not meet during the November 17 meeting.)

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 9 a.m. EMC Meeting Agenda

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

This press release is related to:

You just read:

NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 17 and 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.