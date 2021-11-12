NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 17 and 18

Raleigh

Nov 12, 2021

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet in person Wednesday and Thursday, November 17 and 18, 2021 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC. Limited public seating will be available and face coverings are required. The public is also invited to join the meeting by phone or online.

Remote Access to Meeting (available November 12, 2021)

Wednesday November 17, 2021, 9 a.m. Committee Meetings

(Please note: The Air Quality and Water Quality Committees will not meet during the November 17 meeting.)

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 9 a.m. EMC Meeting Agenda

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.