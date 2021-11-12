Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3600 block of B Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the 3600 block of B Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun that was tucked in their waistband and demanded property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.