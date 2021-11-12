What They’re Reading Nationwide: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Will Bring Good-Paying Jobs and Economic Opportunity to American Workers and Families

Last week, a bipartisan coalition in the House passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a crucial piece of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ Build Back Better Agenda that will repair and expand our nation’s infrastructure, create good-paying jobs, tackle the climate crisis, and grow economic opportunity for American businesses, workers, and families across the country. Here’s a look at some of the coverage from local newspapers about what the infrastructure bill will do for communities across America:

WBUR : Mass. aid in infrastructure bill could surpass $9 billion

“The infrastructure bill would direct no less than $2.5 billion to Massachusetts to modernize public transportation systems and make them more accessible . That money could go toward repairing and upgrading bus and rail fleets, replacing bus fleets with zero-emission vehicles, and retraining operators for modern vehicles.” [ 11/8/21 ]

The Raleigh News and Observer : North Carolina could have a ‘generational opportunity’ to expand broadband across state

“‘ We’re getting a really unprecedented, generational opportunity to make those investments ,’ said Nate Denny, the deputy secretary of broadband and digital equity at the N.C. Department of Information Technology (DIT). ‘High-speed internet is critical to every part of modern life.’” “President Joe Biden’s roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan includes $65 billion for improving broadband access across the country. The money is earmarked to improve internet infrastructure in rural areas and to help low-income families pay for high-speed connections , according to the Associated Press.” [11/12/21]

The Texas Tribune : Biden’s infrastructure plan will set aside about $35 billion for Texas projects

“The influx of capital is set to advance existing transit plans, pay for much-needed repairs and could lay the groundwork toward increasing transportation options for Texans . ” “Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said his city — and others throughout the state — will immediately reap rewards from this investment into infrastructure once funds are earmarked for specific projects. “‘ There are a number of areas within the city of Houston that can directly and specifically benefit ,’ he said. ‘We have projects that are ready to go to shovel ready right now. So it couldn’t have passed a moment too soon.’” [11/9/21]

The Washington Post : Infrastructure measure will deliver a jolt of transportation investment to the Washington region

“Michael Sakata, president and chief executive of trade group Maryland Transportation Builders & Materials Association, said smaller jobs like repaving roads will get moving first before state and local governments start turning to bigger projects already on their shelves. “‘They’ll dust off those plans and go right to them,’ Sakata said. ‘ We have not seen this type of investment in forever, let’s be honest .’” [11/6/21]

“ The funding boost could mean many major infrastructure projects across the state can move forward earlier , according to Minnesota Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. More than 661 bridges and 4,986 miles of highway in Minnesota are considered to be in poor condition by the White House, and state transportation officials routinely say they do not have the funding to address aging infrastructure .” [ 11/9/21 ]

“The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will soon become law, clearing the way for billions of dollars to provide much-needed relief for the nation's ports , which have been inundated under a pandemic-wrought buying spree and supply chain clog.” “ Funds from the bipartisan bill will be used to set up "pop-up container yards" to alleviate congestion at the Savannah Port , which has seen months of record-breaking volume come through its terminals.” [11/12/21]

“The recently-approved infrastructure bill will help Washington state electrify buses and other vehicles, fix hundreds of roads and bridges, and give salmon a better chance at survival.” “Washington will get a share of all of the big items in the bill, including big money for transit, clean water, climate resilience, and roadways. This act makes not only the largest ever federal investment in public transit but also the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste.” [11/9/21]

