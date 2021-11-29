Dora Jenkins Founds her first Laundromat; Hopes to Bring More Community Service to Her Neighborhood

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where many people are becoming disconnected from their communities, Sandra’s Laundromat in Brooklyn, New York is an example of how one person can make a difference. Dora Jenkins founded the laundromat not only because she wanted to provide clean and safe services but also to provide community services such as Wi-Fi open to the public and a Laundry Library where people can borrow books, movies CDs, and other printed materials.

Dora is currently a student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She plans to pursue a career as a criminal defense attorney while also furthering her entrepreneurial aspirations by opening more laundromats across the U.S. For now, she continues to provide exceptional service at Sandra’s Laundromat with hopes that it will inspire other laundromat owners to provide a safe and clean environment while also serving the community.

Community service has always been an important value for Dora because growing up she witnessed how positive change can be brought about by one person. It brings people together and encourages them to feel like they are part of something special. Dora believes that it is important to not only provide a quality service, but also an exceptional experience which is why she has transformed her laundromat into a place of community and connection.

Community service helps people step out of their daily lives, whether it is for a few minutes or several hours. This gives individuals an opportunity to breathe, refocus, and be inspired by what they see. Dora’s ambitions are to inspire others and encourage people to come together, which is why she puts so much effort into providing community service in her laundromat. The free Wi-Fi allows locals to work, relax, and connect while the Laundry Library encourages people to borrow books or other printed materials. The idea came about when Dora noticed that many people would spend hours in her laundromat but seemed to be struggling with boredom.

In addition, students are encouraged to donate their old books so younger students can borrow them instead of buying new and expensive ones. Her Laundromat Library has been her way of helping students like her acquire the books they need without spending money and passing them to other students who need them the most.

At a young age, Dora has done community works in her simple ways. She encourages young people like her

to help the community. Community service is an important part to learn in youth. It is not just giving back to the community, but also learning about the importance of teamwork, responsibility, and sharing with others.

Planting trees at a park is a fun way to do community service. Though the result can't be seen immediately, it is a way to help the environment and contribute to good health. Community clean-up drives are also a great way to do community service. This includes cleaning up the area around oneself, at school, or in the neighborhood. It can also be done by helping neighbors do things such as picking up trash from the front yard or sidewalk.

Community volunteers may help organizations that need assistance with work projects. Volunteering helps people feel good about what they are doing for others and have fun. Community members are also able to connect with other community members and make friends. Through volunteering, one can also learn new skills, make friends with other community members, and feel good about oneself.

Dora Jenkins believes in making a change in simple ways like getting involved in her community to spread positivity around her area, supporting students’ literacy by donating books, and providing a safe place for people to mingle with friends or read by themselves. Community service often takes on many forms but Dora’s laundromat is an example of how simple community service can have a big impact by encouraging people to step out of their daily lives for just a moment, which is something that everyone needs. For more information, call ‪(659) 287-0465‬