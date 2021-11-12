Secretary of State Announces Appointment of Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts

Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock has asked Jessica Ball to serve as the next Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. Ms. Ball most recently served as the Executive Director of the Delaware Arts Alliance and will assume the new role effective November 29th, 2021.

“The Division of the Arts plays an integral and vital role in supporting the arts and cultivating creativity to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans,” said Secretary Bullock. “Jessica’s breadth of experience uniquely positions her to lead the Division to the next level, and I am excited that she has agreed to rise up to the challenge.”

“I’m honored to be appointed to serve the State of Delaware and its creative community as the Director of the Division of the Arts,” said Jessica Ball. “I am incredibly passionate about the ability of the arts to transform lives and communities for the better. The arts and culture sector stands ready to help Delaware recover from the social and economic trauma of the pandemic, and I’m excited to be a part of the rebuilding and reopening of our cultural scene.”

“My vision for the arts post-pandemic is one that is centered on increased access, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I am eager to work with the Division of the Arts staff and our partners throughout the State to advance the sector for the benefit of all Delawareans,” said Ball.