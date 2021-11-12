Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Border Patrol Agent Tony A. Perez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, November 13, 2021, to honor Tucson sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez, who died on November 5 in the line of duty.

“Arizona mourns the loss of Border Patrol Agent Tony Perez,” said Governor Ducey. “He put his life on the line to keep our border safe and protect fellow Arizonans. His bravery and selflessness made our communities and entire state stronger — and we are grateful for his service. My prayers are with Agent Perez’s loved ones, colleagues and the whole southern Arizona law enforcement community. In honor of his life and service, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.”

Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin honored Agent Perez and his service yesterday, November 11.

