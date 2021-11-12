Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,449 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Border Patrol Agent Tony A. Perez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, November 13, 2021, to honor Tucson sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez, who died on November 5 in the line of duty. 

“Arizona mourns the loss of Border Patrol Agent Tony Perez,” said Governor Ducey. “He put his life on the line to keep our border safe and protect fellow Arizonans. His bravery and selflessness made our communities and entire state stronger — and we are grateful for his service. My prayers are with Agent Perez’s loved ones, colleagues and the whole southern Arizona law enforcement community. In honor of his life and service, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.” 

Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin honored Agent Perez and his service yesterday, November 11.

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Border Patrol Agent Tony A. Perez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.