Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,449 in the last 365 days.

11/17/2021: The State Auditor invites those working with local government finances to attend this one-day training.

Office of the State Auditor Logo

Office of the Minnesota State Auditor Local Government Training Conference (Presented Virtually) November 17, 2021

The Office of the State Auditor is partnering with the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) to present our annual Local Government Training Conference on Wednesday November 17, 2021. The conference is being presented virtually (online).

For more information about the conference including the agenda and to register, please go to the conference page on NASACT website.

In order to register, you will need to create a NASACT profile. You will be prompted to create the profile when you click on the register button. There are both CPE and Non-CPE options for registration.

If you have questions on registering, please contact Vicki Faro at NASACT at (859) 276-1147 or vfaro@nasact.org. For other questions about the conference, please contact Tom Karlson at 651-296-4715 or email training@osa.state.mn.us.

You just read:

11/17/2021: The State Auditor invites those working with local government finances to attend this one-day training.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.