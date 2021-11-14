Beauty And Bitcoin: Book Beauty And Wellness Services With Bitcoin Through Vaniday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaniday, a leading beauty and wellness booking platform, has partnered with Utrust, a blockchain-based platform, to accept payments in the form of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Utrust coin. Customers will be able to check out with cryptocurrency seamlessly within Vaniday when making payments.
It is the first beauty and wellness booking platform in Singapore to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option.
“The goal is to offer customers more flexibility and choice when it comes to making their beauty and wellness bookings. As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, we want to be part of this revolution,” said CEO of Vaniday, Ruth Teo.
Utrust instantly converts cryptocurrency upon payment. It will then be settled in the local currency on the same day, protecting customers from any market volatility, with no additional processing fees.
This will allow Vaniday to take advantage of the increased security, convenience, and popularity of cryptocurrency payments. It will also significantly reduce processing fees and eliminate the inconvenience of credit-card chargebacks and fraudulent payments. Most importantly, Vaniday will settle payments directly to its bank in Singapore Dollars without worrying about the fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices.
This additional payment option expands the market reach of Vaniday service offerings and does not affect Vaniday merchant partners as they continue to receive payments in fiat ie Singapore Dollars.
The option to pay in cryptocurrency will automatically be added to the Vaniday website and app.
• Select your cryptocurrency of choice at checkout
• Cryptocurrency will automatically be converted on the customer’s behalf via Utrust
• Customers enjoy certainty of value and no additional processing fees
• Customers may choose to pay with Utrust coin held in HOLD app powered by Utrust to enjoy additional cashback.
• Merchants enjoy access to a new segment of customers and a new revenue stream
About Vaniday
Vaniday is the trusted content, community and commerce platform to browse, book and buy beauty and wellness treats anywhere, anytime. Vaniday connects local beauty and wellness businesses with new and existing customers. My.Vaniday, Vaniday’s state-of-the-art salon management software, is designed to simplify managing daily operations. Customers can download the app (available for Android and iOS) or visit www.vaniday.com for more information.
Get in Touch: partnerships@vaniday.com.sg or visit us at https://www.vaniday.com
Vaniday Media Team
It is the first beauty and wellness booking platform in Singapore to accept cryptocurrency as a payment option.
“The goal is to offer customers more flexibility and choice when it comes to making their beauty and wellness bookings. As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, we want to be part of this revolution,” said CEO of Vaniday, Ruth Teo.
Utrust instantly converts cryptocurrency upon payment. It will then be settled in the local currency on the same day, protecting customers from any market volatility, with no additional processing fees.
This will allow Vaniday to take advantage of the increased security, convenience, and popularity of cryptocurrency payments. It will also significantly reduce processing fees and eliminate the inconvenience of credit-card chargebacks and fraudulent payments. Most importantly, Vaniday will settle payments directly to its bank in Singapore Dollars without worrying about the fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices.
This additional payment option expands the market reach of Vaniday service offerings and does not affect Vaniday merchant partners as they continue to receive payments in fiat ie Singapore Dollars.
The option to pay in cryptocurrency will automatically be added to the Vaniday website and app.
• Select your cryptocurrency of choice at checkout
• Cryptocurrency will automatically be converted on the customer’s behalf via Utrust
• Customers enjoy certainty of value and no additional processing fees
• Customers may choose to pay with Utrust coin held in HOLD app powered by Utrust to enjoy additional cashback.
• Merchants enjoy access to a new segment of customers and a new revenue stream
About Vaniday
Vaniday is the trusted content, community and commerce platform to browse, book and buy beauty and wellness treats anywhere, anytime. Vaniday connects local beauty and wellness businesses with new and existing customers. My.Vaniday, Vaniday’s state-of-the-art salon management software, is designed to simplify managing daily operations. Customers can download the app (available for Android and iOS) or visit www.vaniday.com for more information.
Get in Touch: partnerships@vaniday.com.sg or visit us at https://www.vaniday.com
Vaniday Media Team
Vaniday
media@vaniday.com