Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Celebrates 8th Broadcasting Year with JacketMediaCo
Company Has Added Additional Shows, an Ezine, and Expanded Distribution
Manufacturing Talk Radio continues to be a leading voice in the manufacturing and podcast industry for relevant, useful, actionable information.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast, hosted by Lew Weiss and Tim Grady, celebrated its 8th anniversary on November 13, 2021, having broadcast almost 650 weekly shows and special events. Interviews have included guests from the U.S. Congress, think tank executives, manufacturing industry professionals, noted economists, leading academics, association officials, and industry entrepreneurs. The focus of the show is to deliver useful and actionable updates to the manufacturing sector, including all the upstream raw material suppliers, and downstream customers. Manufacturing Talk Radio is presented in both audio and video on the C-Suite Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, YouTube (video), at JacketMediaCo.com, and dozens of your favorite podcast listening platforms.
— Lew Weiss - Founder, Manufacturing Talk Radio
Manufacturing Talk Radio is broadcast to benefit both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industry sectors, including Furniture and Related Products; Petroleum and Coal; Machinery; Electrical Equipment, Appliances, and Components; Computer and Electronic Products; Chemicals; Apparel, Leather and Allied Products; Textile and Paper Mills; Printing; Food, Beverage, and Tobacco; Fabricated Metals; Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; Non-Metallic Mineral Products; Plastics and Rubber; Consumer Electronics; Accommodations and Food Services; Retail Trade, Construction; Educational Services; Information Processing; Mining; Utilities; Distribution and Warehousing; Health Care; Social Assistance; Wholesale Trade; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, Finance, Insurance, Real Estate; Professional and Technical Services; Arts, Entertainment and Recreation.
In addition to Manufacturing Talk Radio, JacketMediaCo has created four additional podcasts. The WAM Podcast (https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/), uses rotating hosts and presents interviews with accomplished women in manufacturing and business. Manufacturing Matters, hosted by Cliff Waldman (https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-matters/), who discusses how vital manufacturing is to the overall economy, often with keynote guests. Hazard Girls (https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/) with Emily Soloby, recent winner of The Empowering Woman of the Year 2021 Award, who interviews women in non-traditional, often challenging or dangerous work roles. And Manufacturing Partnerships...Making Waves with John Kennedy, CEO of the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, a partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-partnerships-making-waves/). JacketMediaCo and its parent company, the Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation, will be adding additional podcasts to the network.
For readers, JacketMediaCo publishes the free monthly ezine, Manufacturing Outlook, a forward-looking, forward-thinking digital publication highlighting key topics in manufacturing as well as industry activity in Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and North America. It also covers the Automotive Outlook, the Aerospace Outlook, a special Issues Outlook, The Cyber Security Outlook, an Innovation Outlook, and contributions from industry writers. Readers can subscribe at www.manufacturingoutlook.com/prsubscribe/ and receive the November 2021 issue.
