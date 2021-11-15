VIDGO TEAMS UP WITH GRONK TO PROMOTE LIVE SPORTS LINEUP
Vidgo Live Streaming TV (www.vidgo.com), is proud to team up with pro football superstar Rob Gronkowski on an exciting live sports streaming campaign.
Everyone knows “Gronk” is a powerhouse performer on the gridiron, but we had no idea how professional and impactful his video performances would be on behalf of Vidgo,”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidgo Live Streaming TV is proud to team up with pro football superstar Rob Gronkowski on an exciting live sports streaming campaign.
— Scott Aiken, CMO
Gronkowski- nicknamed “Gronk”, appears in a series of social media videos, that highlight his enthusiasm about the wide range of sports offerings on Vidgo. Created and produced by OneTeam, each spot features the charismatic Gronk extolling the virtues of the streaming platform – including his own dubious attempt at creating a new Vidgo jingle. The spots will run on vidgo.com and related online channels, and on Gronk’s social platforms.
“Everyone knows “Gronk” is a powerhouse performer on the gridiron, but we had no idea how professional and impactful his video performances would be on behalf of Vidgo,” stated Scott Aiken, Vidgo Chief Marketing Officer. “We could not be more pleased with our partnership with him and One Team.”
Vidgo’s range of sports channels includes live college and professional sports from ESPN, FOX, ABC, NFL Network, NFL Redzone, Stadium and more. Vidgo subscribers enjoy 95+ live channels at home or on the go with streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and desktop.
About Vidgo
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news and entertainment in both English and Spanish. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams over multiple devices. For more information visit www.Vidgo.com or contact media@Vidgo.com. VIDGO does not require contracts or professional installation.
About OneTeam
OneTeam, a global sports company unleashing the collective power of world-class athletes, helped facilitate the deal. OneTeam represents the commercial business interests of the NFL Players Association, MLB Players Association, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA and U.S. Rugby PA.
Scott Aiken
Vidgo
scott@vidgo.com