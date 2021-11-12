Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,667 in the last 365 days.

Memphis Caregiver Indicted in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

TBI began its investigation into Tiaranee Phillips (DOB: 7/30/93) of Memphis, in August, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.  During the investigation, agents determined Phillips, while working as a caregiver, assaulted a physically disabled, vulnerable adult at a residence in the 3000 block of Darrow Road in Memphis.

On November 9th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Phillips with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.  Thursday, Phillips surrendered to the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility, where she is being held on $25,000 bond.  Phillips is no longer employed as a caregiver.

###

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division received 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Memphis Caregiver Indicted in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.