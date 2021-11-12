Lane Restriction Next Week on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 11 beginning at Ridge Road and heading north in Point Township, Northumberland County, for a patching operation.

On Monday, November 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform the work between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for slow or stopped traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

