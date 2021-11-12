Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Allegany County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD)—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Allegany County.

Shortly before 5:40 p.m., troopers from the Cumberland Barrack responded to US Route 220 north of Cedarwood Drive SW for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, a male driving a 2007 Subaru Forester was traveling south on US 220 when his vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the southbound lane.

The pedestrian, identified as James Mitchell Lambert, 40, of Green Spring, West Virginia, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. Impaired driving and speeding do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The road was closed until about 8 p.m. following the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this incident.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

