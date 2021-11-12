Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 2100 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the 2100 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:20 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

­­­

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, 35 year-old Delonte Pierce, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.