Fairbanks Man Accused of Ramming, Shooting at Vehicle, Charged with Attempted Murder

November 10, 2021

(Fairbanks, AK) – The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office today charged 34-year-old Anthony Lee Frey with Attempted Murder in the First Degree for repeatedly ramming and shooting at a vehicle on Monday, November 8, 2021. The driver of the other vehicle did not know Frey.

For this charge, Frey faces a sentencing range of five to 99 years imprisonment. Additional charges include Misconduct Involving Weapons in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

“The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office worked closely with the Alaska State Troopers to review the matter and come to a charging decision,” said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire.

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Frey is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Frey is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on $500,000 bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing on January 4 at 3:15 p.m. at the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

CONTACT: Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire at joe.dallaire@alaska.gov.

