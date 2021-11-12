Colorado Judicial Department enters into two contracts with vendors for independent investigations

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department has entered into contracts with Investigations Law Group, LLC, to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and RCT, Ltd. to investigate the circumstances of a training-services contract and claims that it was improperly awarded to a former senior administrator.

“We are pleased to have entered into these contracts and to reach this point in the process,” Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright said. “Investigations into both matters will begin immediately. We expect the process to last several months and will provide timely updates as often as possible.”

The contract awards follow calls from Chief Justice Boatright to conduct the investigations, and recommendations from a panel of leaders from the Executive and Legislative branches of Colorado government to make the bid awards to two vendors. After no appeals were filed by unsuccessful bidders, contract negotiations with the two recommended vendors began and were successful.

“With the investigations ready to proceed, this serves as a reminder that the entire Judicial Branch is expected to cooperate with the requests and inquiries made by the investigators,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “As previously promised, the results of the investigations and recommendations of the investigators will be taken seriously and made public. I sincerely hope recommendations will be made regarding steps for critical improvements moving forward.”

In all, eight proposals were submitted to investigate the harassment and discrimination claims, as well as the training-services contract. The contract with Investigations Law Group, LLC, was signed on Nov. 1, 2021, and the contract with RCT, Ltd. was signed on Oct. 12, 2021.