Sustainable design software company FenestraPro announces an additional €1m in funding
The emergence of new workflows based around Building Information Modeling and the demand for more energy-efficient existing and new building stock has created the perfect storm for FenestraPro”DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Irish Proptech company that provides some of the world’s largest architecture and engineering firms with software to support the design of sustainable buildings has raised a further €1m in funding, bringing the total amount raised to date to over €3m. In the week of COP26, FenestraPro has closed a new follow-on round of funding of €1m. This round of funding, which was oversubscribed, was led by Elkstone Capital with participation from a combination of existing and new investors.
With the built environment accounting for almost 40% of global energy consumption, FenestraPro provides software that can positively affect building energy use and support the design of sustainable buildings. FenestraPro gives designers dynamic real-time feedback on the sustainable performance of their aesthetic design decisions related to the façade and guides towards an optimized sustainable design solution within the Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) workflow.
According to Alan Merriman, Founder at Elkstone Capital, “FenestraPro is at the forefront of the crossover between Proptech and Cleantech. With a world-class loyal customer base already in place coupled with the tailwind of occupier interest on environmental aspects of construction, the opportunity to help scale the business to another level was irresistible".
FenestraPro already counts international firms like Jacobs, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, HKS, and AECOM as users that leverage the FenestraPro platform to design more sustainable buildings. “The emergence of new workflows based around Building Information Modeling and the demand for more energy-efficient existing and new building stock has created the perfect storm for FenestraPro," states Dave Palmer, Founder & CEO at FenestraPro. “The continued support of our existing shareholders alongside new investors is a testament to this critically important issue, with huge potential to positively impact the sustainable design of buildings".
FenestraPro has partnership agreements with leading industry players including multinational software corporation Autodesk and several glass manufacturers that deploy the FenestraPro platform to support designers and glazing specifiers globally. These partnerships are significantly improving the transfer of building data between designers and manufacturers in the BIM environment.
The ability to design sustainable building façades and specify façade components using data-driven decisions means that buildings are designed with energy performance considerations and sustainability at the fore. FenestraPro ensures that architects, engineers, and other building design professionals have the tools to understand the impact of their design decisions and enable them to design better performing buildings to meet their design intent.
The funding will be used to continue the growth of new clients globally, support and grow the existing enterprise user base, and the continued development of FenestraPro to improve workflows and facilitate the design and fabrication of more sustainable buildings. For more information, go to https://www.fenestrapro.com/.
Simon Whelan
FenestraPro
swhelan@fenestrapro.com