Alice in Dairyland, Something Special from Wisconsin™ Holiday Campaign to Highlight Local Businesses, Products

MADISON, Wis. – As you shop for ingredients for your holiday feast and unique gifts for friend​s and family this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages you to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) logo.​

The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo guarantee that at least half of the item's ingredients, production, or processing is attributed to Wisconsin. With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lo​tions, art, beverages, and more.

To help you pick the perfect Wisconsin product this holiday season, Julia Nunes, 74th Alice in Dairyland, will be featuring products from several SSfW members through TV and radio interviews, blog posts, and social media starting November 15, 2021. You can follow the campaign by visiting https://somethingspecialwi.com/ and following Alice in Dairyland online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the Alice in Dairyland website.

“By purchasing Something Special from Wisconsin products this holiday season, you are able to enjoy or gift a local, high-quality product while supporting local producers, processors, businesses, and our state's economy," said Nunes.

This year, consumers can also select from eight new curated “Boxes of Fun" filled with high-quality Wisconsin products from SSfW members. Boxes of Fun can be purchased online at https://christines-kitchens.com/something-special-from-wisconsin/. Orders must be placed by November 19, 2021 to receive by Thanksgiving and December 17, 2021 to receive by Christmas. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for an additional $10, or to anywhere else in the continental United States for $25.

About Something Special from Wisconsin​​ Something Special from Wisconsin was trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 1983. The SSfW logo provides instant recognition for consumers choosing to purchase products made or grown in Wisconsin. For more information about the program, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com/.

About Alice in Dairyland Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin's agriculture ambassador and works to educate the public and media professionals about the importance of agriculture to Wisconsin's economy and way of life. To learn more about the program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/AliceInDairyland.aspx.

