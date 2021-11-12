Polyphthalamide Market To Reach $1,866 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.1% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Polyphthalamide Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Polyphthalamide Market is accounted for $930.05 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,866.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand from the automotive industry, rising demand in the electrical and electronics industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of raw materials is hampering the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Polyphthalamide Market include Akro-Plastic GMBH, Dupont Ei De Nemours & Co, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, Polyone Corporation, Sabic, Eurotec, Propolymers Inc, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Mitsui Chemicals and BASF.
Applications Covered:
• Transportation
• Consumer
• Automotive
• Industrial Equipment & Apparatus
• Fuel Line Connectors
• Coolant Pumps
• Medical Equipment
• Oil and Gas Supply Line
• Packaging
End Users Covered:
• Healthcare
• Electrical and Electronics Industry
• Personal Care
• Machinery
