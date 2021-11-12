MDHHS provides $4.8 million in federal Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits to 8,600 households in Macomb, Oakland; Gov. Whitmer presidential disaster declaration request paved way for support

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 12, 2021

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - More than 8,600 households in Macomb and Oakland counties received over $4.8 million in federal Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits during a special application opportunity Nov. 3-9.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) accepted in-person applications to eligible households affected by severe flooding and power outages at the end of June.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sought a presidential disaster declaration for the two counties due to the flooding and power outages. Whitmer and MDHHS received Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) approval from President Biden's administration through the Food and Nutrition Services within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"My administration, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and our federal partners have worked together to help families who suffered damages to their homes and lost possessions during this summer's historic flooding," Gov. Whitmer said. "Together, we will help families put food on the table right now, and we will keep looking into long-term investments in infrastructure to minimize the impact of future storms."

The total number of residents to receive disaster assistance is 38,132.

"This is the second time that MDHHS staff have stepped up in recent weeks to process applications for disaster food assistance from residents impacted by flooding," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "Through their efforts, our employees have once again demonstrated our commitment to providing residents easy access to the public assistance benefits that they need."

MDHHS employees from 74 of its offices across the state - including staff who relocated from other county offices to support the application process - assisted residents with their applications at three Kensington Church locations in Macomb and Oakland counties with support from partners from the church.

Households determined to be eligible received a one-time-only benefit to spend on food. Households approved for Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits were issued a Bridge Card, an electronic benefits card similar to a debit card that can be used to redeem their food assistance benefits at eligible retail stores and farmers markets.

In August, MDHHS provided $11.5 million in federal disaster food assistance benefits to residents of Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

The federal Disaster Food Assistance Program application period is over, however, Michiganders in need of food assistance should visit Michigan.gov/FoodAssistance to learn more or they can apply for food assistance or other public benefits at www.Michigan.Gov/MIBridges.

# # #