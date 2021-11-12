Hofmeister thankful for help to get Mustang band to national competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 12, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is grateful after school districts and the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) jumped to action to help the Mustang High School marching band attend a national competition.

About 300 students this week were set to travel to Indianapolis when a charter bus company cancelled their transportation. Mid-Del Public Schools and Yukon Public Schools offered buses to transport the band members. Mustang buses are also being used for the trip. The OSDE worked to address legal compliance issues after Mustang superintendent Charles Bradley phoned the agency seeking help. The Mustang school district noted that several other districts, businesses and organizations offered to pitch in.

“I am grateful to those who stepped up to make sure Mustang band students were able to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hofmeister said. “Their actions show that providing high-quality educational opportunities to students crosses district lines. Thank you to the district leaders at Mid-Del and Yukon, and for all who were working toward a solution for helping these students.”

Mustang High School’s marching band is set to play at the Bands of America Grand Nationals at 10 a.m. today.

