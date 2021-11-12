Armis named ‘Emerging Vendor of the Year’ at the CRN Channel Awards 2021
Armis wins prestigious award in the UK ChannelLONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced it has been named ‘Emerging Vendor of the Year’ at the CRN Channel Awards 2021.
Sara Yirrell, Head Judge at the CRN Channel Awards said, “It is always difficult starting out in any established market but the winner stood out for the judges because Armis not only showed impressive growth, but clearly outlined exactly what the company did and really explained its position to the panel as well as sharing ambitious growth plans. Coupled with evidence of strong partner commitment, it was deemed a worthy winner this year.”
“This award is testament to our journey of going beyond just having channel partners and becoming a channel company. In today’s challenging environment, organisations are stronger working together. For that reason, Armis is growing the channel community and teaming up with partners on all new deals and renewals. ” said Tim Mackie, Armis’ VP of Worldwide Channels. "We're excited to receive the ‘Emerging Vendor of the Year’ award and look forward to further expanding our channel program.‟
The panel of judges recognised Armis for its impressive growth and ambitious plans. Armis recently launched the APEX Partner Experience Program, allowing members unparalleled access to Armis technology, skills and expertise to help clients see and secure every device in their environment. The Armis roster of partners includes industry leaders as Crowdstrike, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Exabeam, Fortified Health, Lead Data Technologies, PWC, Check Point, Accenture, Gigamon, Optiv, Capgemini, mCloud, Deloitte, VeriStor and Cyvatar, that ensure customers can integrate the power of the Armis platform throughout their organizations.
“With the launch of the APEX Program, Armis is building long-term, strategic relationships which will bring growth and drive business opportunities. Being recognized by CRN as a trusted and valuable partner showcases that we are on the right path for success,” said Conor Coughlan, General Manager for EMEA at Armis. “We are honoured to have been selected, and are committed to rapidly scaling our business across EMEA with all our APEX program channel members. Armis will keep working in collaboration with the world’s premiere global technology vendors to eliminate the security blind spots in any company.”
About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
