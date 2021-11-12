Submit Release
PSD Announces 11-15-2021 VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Meeting

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.  This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference.  However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.  

At this meeting, Committee members will propose and discuss potential recommendations for changes to Federal nuclear waste and decommissioning policies.  Any recommendations agreed upon by the Committee may be forwarded to the full VT NDCAP for consideration as Advisory Opinions.  

For more information, including how to join the meeting remotely, please see the Press Release for the 11-15-2021 meeting, or visit the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage.

 

