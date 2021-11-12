Pretty Little Plant Co. Now Offering In-person Shopping Experience

A home-based indoor nursery in Texas that provides one-on-one care and attention to houseplants is now offering a unique in-person shopping experience.

According to a recent study (https://zenreach.com/blog/new-introducing-the-national-foot-traffic-report/), the desire for an in-person shopping experience by consumers has increased by 44 percent since the beginning of 2021. That's why representatives with Texas-based Pretty Little Plant Co. are proud to announce that it is now offering an in-person shopping experience.

“We are very excited about this,” said Sarah Quinn, owner, and spokesperson for Pretty Little Plant Co. “Booking an appointment is ideal if you like to pick out your own plant or are the kind of person who has to let the plant ‘speak’ to you. We love sharing our plants with our customers.”

The company’s decision to offer an in-person shopping experience could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent survey of 7,500 consumers in the United States, 70 percent of shoppers answered “No” to the question, “Are you concerned about shopping in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic?” This is more than double the results from a similar survey in September 2020.

Regarding how customers rate Pretty Little Plant Co., one customer identified as Brenda O. highly recommends the company.

“I’ve been a repeat customer and am a huge fan of Pretty Little Plant Co,” she revealed before adding, “They offer beautiful and healthy plants for great prices. Sarah (Quinn) is super easy to talk to and is always willing to help if there’s a specific plant you’re on the hunt for.”

But that’s not all. Customer Cienna K. agreed with Brenda’s sentiments noting, “I have purchased plants from Sarah (Quinn) several times, and I keep coming back. She always stocks plants to suit a wide range of budgets and from common plants to rare. She takes wonderful care of her inventory; it’s very obvious she is passionate about what she does. She is also a wealth of knowledge if you have plant care questions. You won’t regret supporting a small business and buying something from her.”

For more information, please visit https://www.prettylittleplantco.com/.

About Pretty Little Plant Co.

We started with the simple idea of sharing our love of houseplants with you! We are a small, home-based indoor nursery located in College Station, Texas. All of our plants receive one-on-one care, pampering, and attention while they wait to find their forever homes.

