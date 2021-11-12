Speaker Dade Phelan Announces Appointments to Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board

11/10/2021

AUSTIN - Today, Speaker Dade Phelan appointed Representatives Abel Herrero, Ryan Guillen, Mayes Middleton and Ed Thompson to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board.

"Windstorm insurance is an important issue for all Texans, but especially those live who live along the Texas Coast," said Speaker Dade Phelan. "These House members have considerable experience representing communities directly affected by windstorms and their knowledge of windstorm insurance will serve the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight board well for the years to come."

Abel Herrero is the State Representative for House District 34 who serves as Vice Chairman for the Energy Resources Committee and as a member of the Agriculture & Livestock Committee.

Ryan Guillen is the State Representative for House District 31 who serves as Chairman of the Resolutions Calendar committee, and as a member of the Licensing & Administrative Procedures, Agricultural & Livestock, and Redistricting committees.

Mayes Middleton is the State Representative for House District 23 who serves a member of the Insurances, Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence, and Local & Consent Calendars committees. Representative Middleton also severs on the State Water Implementation Advisory Board and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund Advisory Board.

Ed Thompson is the State Representative for House District 29 who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Transportation committee and as a member of the Resolutions Calendar and Appropriations committee. As a member of the Appropriations committee, Representative Thompson severs on the Article VI, VII, & VIII subcommittee and the Subcommittee on Strategic Fiscal Rev. & Federal Relief Funds.

The Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board monitors the Texas Windstorm Insurance Associations and windstorm insurance regarding rate adequacy, operations of the association and availability of coverage.

