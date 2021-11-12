Speaker Dade Phelan Announces Appointments to Texas Commission on Community College Finance

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

11/10/2021

AUSTIN -- Today, Speaker Dade Phelan announced the appointment of Representative Gary VanDeaver, Representative Oscar Longoria, and Dr. Brenda Kays of Kilgore College to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. Upon making the appointment, Speaker Phelan issued the following statement:

"Representatives VanDeaver and Longoria and Dr. Kays have demonstrated a passion in improving student outcomes that align with the state's postsecondary goals, and I am confident they will excel with the commission's important objectives regarding funding for public junior colleges and how these funds will create a lasting impact on Texas students."

Gary VanDeaver is the State Representative for House District 1 who serves as a member of the Appropriations committee, Appropriations subcommittee for Article III, and the Public Education committee.

Oscar Longoria is the State Representative for House District 35 who serves a member of the Energy Resources committee, County Affairs committee, and on the select committee for Constitutional Rights and Remedies.

Dr. Brenda Kays serves as the President of Kilgore College.

The Texas Commission on Community College Finance Group was created by Senate Bill 1230 of the 87th Legislature and is tasked with making recommendations for consideration by 88th Texas Legislature regarding the state funding formula and funding levels for public junior colleges in Texas that would be sufficient to sustain viable junior college education and training offerings throughout the state and improve student outcomes in alignment with postsecondary goals.

Contact Info