New Deputy Warden of Security at Central State Prison

New Deputy Warden of Security at Central State Prison Charles Mims Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Charles Mims to Deputy Warden of Security at Central State Prison (SP) effective September 1, 2021. As deputy warden of security, Mims will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and over 941 close-security male offenders.

“Mims is a dedicated leader who has worked his way up through the ranks,” Ward said. “I am confident that his knowledge and experience will serve the offenders and staff of Central SP well.”

Mims began his career with the GDC in 2007 as a correctional officer at Pulaski SP.  In 2011, he joined the Cobra Squad at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP).  In 2012, Mims was promoted to sergeant at Pulaski SP, where he was the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) sergeant.  In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant at Telfair SP, where he was the assistant tactical squad commander.  Mims was promoted to captain at Dodge SP in 2017, and then in 2018 was promoted to the medical unit manager.  In 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Valdosta State Prison, where he currently serves.

Mims has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Supervision I, II and III, Management I, II and III, Chief of Security training, and the Professional Management Program through Columbus State University.

