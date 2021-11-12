U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester Counties

11/12/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Chester counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 15, through Friday, November 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Ridge Avenue and the Ninth Street interchanges for asphalt joint repair.

Bucks County

Monday, November 15, through Wednesday, November 24, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Township Line Road between Washington Avenue and Route 413 (Durham Road) and Pine Lane between Route 413 (Durham Road) and Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) in Wrightstown and Buckingham townships for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, November 15, through Friday, November 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on New Galena Road between Hilltown Pike and Barclay Road in New Britain Township for milling and paving operations.

Chester County

Monday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Grove Road/Whitford Road between Grubbs Mill Road and Business U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in West Whiteland Township for paving operations; and

Tuesday, November 16, through Thursday, November 18, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township for paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

