Alex Katz Premiers The Flowers Portfolio at Art Miami 2021

Alex Katz Azaleas on Yellow print from The Flowers Portfolio

Azaleas on Yellow by Alex Katz | Courtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Alex Katz Goldenrod print from The Flowers Portfolio

Goldenrod by Alex Katz | Courtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary

“We are thrilled to present this new portfolio in Miami, " says Lisa Burgess, Owner of Burgess Modern + Contemporary.”
— Lisa Burgess
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Katz: The Flowers Portfolio
Burgess Modern + Contemporary announced today that it will premier Alex Katz: The Flowers Portfolio, consisting of 7 prints that showcase Katz’s signature minimalistic aesthetic within a masterful interpretation of flora.

For over six decades, Alex Katz has found inspiration in all types of flowers, transforming wind-blown tiger lilies, marigolds, roses, and petunias into iconic works of Pop art. Katz’s flowery renditions are vibrant and alive, often featuring stems growing in every direction, petals cascading through the air, and leaves scattered across the composition. The flat, illustrative qualities of these flowers are married with hard-edged definitions and minimal modeling techniques. At its core, a subtractive methodology by the artist allows him to edit out the visual noise and concentrate on the essential elements with key precision.

Alex Katz: The Flowers Portfolio, showcase a type of laconic botany that might seem slightly fragile as the unseen winds tear off leaves and create a fluttering sense of dynamism, but these floral icons become immovable objects that take center stage inside a field of color.

“We are thrilled to present this new portfolio in Miami says Lisa Burgess, Owner of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. “At the age of 94, Katz is at the pinnacle of his career and still creating works of perfect sophistication. This is a tremendous opportunity for collectors worldwide.”

Katz studied at Cooper Union in New York and spent a summer learning plein air painting at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture before he began presenting regularly in New York and cities across the world. His work has been included in shows at institutions such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, and the Fosun Foundation in Shanghai, among others. His work belongs to multiple public collections, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Brooklyn Museum, the National Gallery of Art, the Smithsonian Institution, and the Tate, and has fetched million-dollar prices on the secondary market.

