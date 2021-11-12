Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Passing of Senator Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Hugh Leatherman:

"A powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us. For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we are the better for it. He loved his work and kept his word. He never quit. We will miss him. May God bless him and his family."

The governor will soon order that flags be lowered in honor of Senator Leatherman’s service to the state of South Carolina, once funeral arrangements are made and announced.

-###-